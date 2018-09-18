A Yellow Creek dog and his owner have been reunited thanks to the savoury scent of fried chicken.

Ian, a retired champion show dog, had been missing since July 9 when Lianna Maloney got a tip he was seen near the Saskatchewan River Forks, about 70 kilometres north of her home.

“We had just rehomed him to a new home and retired him so he was in his new owner's home. There was a lighting strike and took off he was scared,” she said.

One of Ian’s favourite treats is KFC, so Maloney took some along as she drove to the area to look for the two-year-old Sheltan sheepdog.

However she ended up attracting an unwanted visitor when she was searching the wilderness.

“I had my KFC out and went looking for him and I'd been there for half an hour. All of a sudden I hear moving behind me and I turn around and there's a bear. I ended up getting in the car and I finally chased him up the road and threw the KFC out for him.”

Fortunately, she left the encounter unharmed – and Ian did return.

“Just out of the blue this little paw came up on my right shoulder and a little happy bark and he started kissing my ear and jumped and started playing.

“I was like, ‘hey buddy you ready to go home,’ and he was ready to go home.”

While fast food might not be the healthiest choice for a pet, for now Maloney is willing to spoil her long lost friend.