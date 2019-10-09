One of Saskatchewan’s popular summer tourist destinations is undergoing a change over the next few months.

The town site of Waskesiu in Prince Albert National Park will look a little different next summer.

The beach house change rooms, which have been on the main beach since the late 1970s, are being replaced.

The new building will include an area designated for a year round washroom and showers.

Previously, the building was closed from September to May.

One of the goals of the new beach house is to encourage winter visits to the park.

Currently, a few hotels are open during the winter months along with a few staff homes while all cabins are closed up after Thanksgiving.

The new building is expected to open next spring.