Neil Yakimchuk has been found guilty for the second time of killing Isho Hana.

The Alberta man, who had appealed his 2014 conviction in the 2004 death, was again convicted Friday. A jury, after 10 hours of deliberation over two days, found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Hana was fatally shot on Saskatoon’s Preston Avenue in what Crown prosecutor Michael Segu described as a drug turf war.

Segu told the jury Yakimchuk was hired to kill Hana and said he admitted to that to undercover police officers. Yakimchuk also described details of the shooting that were never reported in the media during that confession, according to Segu.

Yakimchuk was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years. The sentence will be served at the same time as another life sentence he is serving for a murder in Alberta.

Three men who were charged alongside Yakimchuk in Hana’s murder were acquitted in 2016.