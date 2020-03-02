The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are set to return to Saskatoon and Regina for a pair of house shows this spring.

WWE Live will be in Regina at the Brandt Centre on Saturday, April 25th. Then on Sunday, April 26th, the tour rolls through Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.

Some of the stars featured in a promotional photo include Roman Reigns, the Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Tickets go on sale for the show this Friday at 10 a.m. Saskatoon last hosted the WWE in February of 2019.