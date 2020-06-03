SASKATOON -- Stream flows are above normal in all portions of the Churchill River System east of Peter Pond Lake, the Water Security Agency (WSA) says.

Residents living along these areas are advised that high flows pose a safety risk and high water levels could damage property and infrastructure over the coming days, the WSA said in a news release.

Further increases are expected from the rainfall received and expected this week.

The combination of above normal precipitation over the past month, along with snowmelt runoff volumes are resulting in above normal flows within central and eastern areas of the basin.

Stream flows and lake levels in middle portions of the basin are particularly high, the WSA says.

Conditions have been particularly wet from Montreal Lake up to La Ronge and over to Hatchet Lake where rainfall accumulations have been 200-250 per cent of normal over the past month.

Stream flows there are about two to three times normal for this time of year.