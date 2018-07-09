

CTV Saskatoon





Several first responders called to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash are on a retreat in Waskesiu this week.

Ten emergency workers who responded to the fatal collision, and their families, are staying at Elk Ridge Resort for four days, as part of an event hosted by Wounded Warriors Canada.

Wounded Warriors, which offers support for emergency workers, armed forces members and veterans, says the retreat is intended to create a place for the first responders to connect with each other and heal.

Sixteen people on the Broncos bus died when the bus and a semi collided at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 in east-central Saskatchewan. Thirteen others were injured.

Wounded Warriors says no treatment or therapy is involved in the week’s event. Rather, the group hopes the retreat allows the participants to relax and reflect.

Since the April 6 collision, Wounded Warriors has raised nearly $200,000 for mental health support for first responders who responded to the crash.