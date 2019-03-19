

CTV Saskatoon





Luie De Juan's cargo is a sheet of glass almost three meters wide.

De Juan, who works as a driver at Mayfair Glass, make deliveries like this every day.

On pothole dotted roads during spring, it can be a tricky task.

"If I'm driving over potholes, I'm thinking about the glass right away and check it right away, did it break or not?"

De Juan boasts a pretty good track record. After four years in the job, only two pieces of glass have fallen prey to potholes.

He and every driver will need to contend with bumpy roads and the occasional deep pothole for a few more weeks, said the city's acting director of roadways, Brodie Thompson.

"We’re very limited this time of year with what we can do for treating potholes because we need the roads to be dry and we need the temperatures to be above freezing to use our most effective tool, which is hot mix asphalt.”

Thompson says the city should be able to start patching up the potholes by mid-April.

Until then the plan for De Juan and his crew is simple while transporting their fragile cargo: “drive slowly.”