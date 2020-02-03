SASKATOON -- World Ukulele day draws a big crowd at Market Mall

Hundreds were in attendance for the first ever Ukulele event held at Market mall in celebration of World Ukulele day.

"I was thinking about ukuleles and how fun they are to play, and we thought wouldn’t it be awesome to just get a bunch of people in the mall to pay ukulele," marketing director of Market Mall Mona Loshack said.

"Were very much a community centre, and what better way to build community than through music."

Loshack says she was blown away when hundreds of people filled the food court at the mall, some with instruments, and others to enjoy the music.

In unison those in attendance played along and even sang along with some popular songs such as "You Are My Sunshine” and "Home on the Range."

Loshack says the event is definitely going to be an annual event at the mall, and says she is looking forward to next year when the event will be held during the week, allowing school groups to come participate.