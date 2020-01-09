SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love has returned home after winning gold as an assistant coach with the Canadian World Junior team. The Canadians beat Russia in an exciting game, entering the third period down 3-1 before mounting an impressive comeback, winning 4-3 to capture their 18th gold medal at the tournament. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What does the gold medal mean to you?

It’s very special, it’s a lifetime achievement and I didn’t really even have to do much for it, the players did it all. It’s a special thing for myself and the family, and of course the country of Canada.

You worked with some of the best coaches at this level and the best young players in Canada. What do you take from your experience back to the Saskatoon Blades?

Well it’s obviously different groups and you’re always learning from the people you’re around, whether you’re a coach or the players you work with. I think the biggest thing I witnessed working with those guys is how well they handle themselves both on and off the ice and their maturity and how they prepare themselves to go out and play. It’s stuff that we reinforce and continue to reinforce here with the Blades.

You mentioned your family was with you over there with you in the Czech Republic. What does that mean and how does that impact the whole experience?

It’s special, really special. It’s something that as a young kid you grow up watching on TV with your parents during the holiday season. To have my parents there and my sister and her husband, the whole two weeks, they loved their time there. Hockey Canada provided an unbelievable atmosphere for the families. To see the tears of joy from my dad, especially after the gold medal game is something I’ll never forget.

You’re in competition with, as well as coaching the best junior hockey players in the world. Is there a bit of a scouting aspect that goes on?

For sure, you spend a lot of time with those kids, you’re always talking shop with them about what’s going on around the league and whatnot. From a European standpoint, especially going into the European draft that happens in June, you kind of catch your eye watching those others countries play. There’s a lot of parity across the world now in hockey. It used to be where Canada would go to that event and dominate. It’s not like that anymore, all the games are tight no matter if its smaller countries against the bigger ones. Yeah there will be some discussions amongst management and coaches here.

Being back here with 31 games left, what do you foresee for the next few weeks?

It’s tight I can tell you that right now. Our division has really tightened up, which we knew it was going to be that way this year, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got 31 games to really make sure that were playing the game the right way, the way that we’ve talked about as a staff and with the players over the past year and a half, and try and set ourselves up for an opportunity to play in that second season.