

The Canadian Press





Nutrien Ltd. says 34 maintenance workers have been safely brought to the surface at its Cory Potash site.

They had been trapped since Tuesday afternoon when the service shaft to lift the workers out of the mine had stopped working, company spokesperson Will Tigley said.

Nutrien says the miners we’re grouped together in refuge stations placed around the mine. They had access to food, water, and even internet underground. The company says there we’re plenty of supplies and workers didn't have to worry about running out.

"Our employees were in good spirits when brought to the surface." a spokesperson said in an e-mail to CTV. ". We were in constant communication with them throughout this process and employees were also in regular touch with their families."

In May, dozens of Nutrien workers were trapped for hours at its Allan potash mine after a fire broke out.