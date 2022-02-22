Worker's injury leads to $120,000 fine for Martensville firm

Shercom Industries Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Feb. 16 to one violation of occupational health and safety legislation.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident that occurred on July 7, 2020, in Martensville, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

A worker was hurt when their glove became trapped in the belt of a pulley system, the release said.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

The Court imposed a fine of $85,714.29, along with a surcharge of $34,285.71, for a total amount of $120,000.