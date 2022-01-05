Worker at Saskatoon store allegedly stole $1.1M in merchandise, then sold it for personal profit
Canadian cash is shown: (iStock)
Saskatoon police have charged a 45-year-old man in connection to a fraud alleged to have taken place over five years.
In June 2018, police received a report from a business in the 2900 block of Idylwyld Drive North of an employee stealing merchandise and selling it for personal profit.
Between September 2013 and June 2018, more than $1.1 million in merchandise was allegedly stolen.
On Tuesday the suspect turned himself in, police say.
He is charged with fraud and theft over $5,000.
His first court appearance is set for Feb. 9.
