SASKATOON -- An employee at the Canada Post mail processing facility on 51st Street tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, forcing a shutdown for a few hours.

The facility was sanitized immediately after the positive test was confirmed, according to a statement from Canada Post. Employees were able to resume work after cleaning was completed.

It is believed the case was a result of exposure outside of the plant, Canada Post said.

Canada Post said it’s staggering start times when necessary and has increased cleaning at the plant — both changes that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization and Public Health Agency of Canada have both assured Canada Post it is safe to handle mail as there is a low risk of spread from products or packaging, the mail carrier said.