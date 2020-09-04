SASKATOON -- The two-year, $20 million Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project is complete and the bridge will fully reopen on Sunday, the city says.

“Work progressed so well this summer that we are able to open the bridge approximately two months earlier than originally planned and within budget,” engineering manager of asset preservation Rob Frank said in a news release.

“We’ve improved the overall life span of the bridge by strengthening it and residents will notice a wider, safer walkway that better protects them from vehicular traffic.”

The project included:

Resurfacing of the Idylwyld Drive ramp over 19th Street to First Avenue

Walkway widening with taller barriers for improved pedestrian protection

New drainage system to help better traction by reducing puddles and splashing

Concrete deck repairs and asphalt replacement

Strengthening of piers

Barrier replacement

Crews will remain on site over the next couple of weeks to complete some minor work and clean-up following the bridge opening.

The City of Saskatoon used $15 million of its federal Gas Tax Fund allocations towards the project.