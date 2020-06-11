Advertisement
Work on new passing lanes, paving underway on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and Kindersley
A Saskatchewan highway sign is seen in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Construction of 50 kilometres of paving and passing lanes is underway on Highway 7 between Saskatoon and Kindersley, the province says.
The projects, which will cost $30 million, include eight new passing lanes west of Fiske to Kindersley as well as a 40-km paving project west of Delisle.
Road work began on passing lanes in May with a scheduled completion date of October, according to a news release.
Several intersections will also be improved along the highway corridor east of Kindersley.
Meanwhile, planning continues for another six passing lanes west of Kindersley to the Saskatchewan/Alberta border, the province says.
Once complete, the entire Highway 7 corridor will have 26 passing lanes.
Over the past 10 years, traffic volumes along the Highway 7 corridor have increased by as much as 20 per cent, according to the release.