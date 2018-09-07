Eight years ago, Mathias Ballantyne had a revelation.

“Better change my life around, then look at everything from the other side of the cage,” he told CTV News.

He used to be part of a gang and spent many years in and out of jail – but in 2010 put that life behind him, he said.

While he’s no longer involved in a criminal lifestyle, potential employers can’t look past his history, he said,

“When they do my criminal record check, a lot of people won’t really hire me.”

That’s why he joined a new program called Build Up. It’s a partnership between Quint Development Corporation and STR8 Up. The goal is to help former gang members gain work experience.

“It’s really a transitional program so that they can build up their skills, build up their experience, prove to potential employers in the future that these are hardworking people who have put their old lifestyles behind them and are making positive changes in their own lives and also contributing to the community as well,” Build Up business manager Ron Ratt said.

Ballantyne and nine others from STR8 Up have been working all summer long, from building decks to landscaping.

Joining Build Up has given him a sense of purpose – he’s doing it for his children, he said.

“I get to go home to them with a sense of accomplishment. And I love how my son always asks how my day was at work. So it’s something to talk about at supper.”