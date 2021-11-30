Wood processing companies sign co-location agreement in Prince Albert

SASKATOON -

An oriented strand board (OSB) company has signed a deal with Paper Excellence to build a new processing plant on the site of the Prince Albert pulp mill.

Paper Excellence and One Sky Forest Products Ltd. announced the co-location agreement Tuesday.

“This partnership is another indication of the growing strength of the Saskatchewan forest industry,” said Chairman of One Sky Forests Products Brian Fehr in a news release.

One Sky Forest Products would occupy about 10 percent of the established Paper Excellence mill site northeast of Prince Albert.

The agreement allows both companies to share log storage areas, roads and infrastructure for electrical, natural gas and railway services.