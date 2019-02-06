A Saskatoon woman with terminal breast cancer said she’s been refused cancer-fighting drugs, if she doesn’t take chemotherapy.

Selina Neufeld was diagnosed with cancer in December 2017. In May 2018, she was told the breast cancer was terminal.

“It was really bad. I mean you start thinking, 'How much time do I have left? How much good time do I have left?' My family was upset, my kids were very scared,” Neufeld said.

She said doctors, who estimate she has two years left to live, recommend she undergo chemotherapy – but she refused.

“I would possibly be on chemotherapy until the day I die, and I just choose not to die like that,” Neufeld explained.

Neufeld’s choice not to take chemotherapy has come with its own side effects.

She said doctors have denied her access to two cancer medications – Perjeta and Herceptin – if she doesn’t take chemo.

“[My doctor’s] hands are completely tied. He said, 'I can't give it to you without the chemotherapy,'” Neufeld said.

The Saskatchewan government said it doesn’t comment on specific cases, but said the drugs work best with chemo – not as a stand-alone treatment.

“We don’t have solid evidence that these drugs will work on their own without chemotherapy as part of initial treatment. They’re always used in combination with chemotherapy,” said Darryl Boehm, director of pharmacy at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

Perjeta and Herceptin are drugs administered through an IV and aim to inhibit cancer’s ability to multiply.

Herceptin costs about $2,800 a dose and Perjeta costs approximately $3,300 a dose. A patient receives each dose every three months.

Neufeld said she plans to continue to refuse chemotherapy. She’s told her MLA about being denied cancer-fighting drugs and said she hopes her experience can help bring change to how medications get administered.