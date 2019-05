CTV Saskatoon





Update: Nanatakapo was found safe, RCMP say.

Big River RCMP are looking for a 18-year-old woman believed to be vulnerable.

Emma Nanatakapo, of Big River First Nation, went missing Thursday in Prince Albert, RCMP say. She may be in Prince Albert.

She is five-foot-four with a slender build, brown eyes and black straight shoulder-length hair.