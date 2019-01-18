A woman at the centre of one of the largest dog abuse investigations in the Prairies has been arrested.

April Dawn Irving, from Milk River, Alta., was wanted for numerous animal cruelty charges. She was arrested earlier this week in Manitoba by RCMP, according to Saskatoon Crime Stoppers.

In 2010, Irving had more than 80 dogs taken from her property in Foam Lake, Sask. Four years after that incident, 200 dogs were taken from her Alberta property.

Irving is facing charges of injuring and endangering animals.

She hasn’t shown up for her court dates since 2016. Her lawyer had to withdraw from the case after losing contact with her.

Two years ago Irving was spotted in Jamaica by employees at a spay and neuter clinic.