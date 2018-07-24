

CTV Saskatoon





Police used a Taser on a 29-year-old woman early Tuesday morning after she allegedly threatened to harm herself while police attempted to take her into custody.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of La Ronge Road. Provincial correctional officers were attempting to arrest the woman, when she reportedly barricaded herself in a bedroom.

Police say the woman broke the bedroom window when they arrived and armed herself with a shard of glass before climbing out the window and onto a first story roof, and jumping off in an attempt to escape.

At that point officers surrounded her, and she allegedly threatened to harm herself. It was at that point that police used a Taser to arrest her.

The woman was taken to hospital for injuries related to her jump from the roof.

The use of the Taser will be reviewed, as is police policy.