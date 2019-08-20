A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash sent a minivan on its side.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Circle Drive and Avenue C.

Witnesses say one driver was making a left turn from Circle Drive onto Avenue C southbound when an eastbound car on Circle Drive collided with it.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the minivan to reach the woman.

Traffic on Circle Drive is back to normal but Avenue C is still blocked off.