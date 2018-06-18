

CTV Saskatoon





A woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday morning when she was hit by a semi on the highway in Flaxcombe, according to RCMP.

Mounties say the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by the westbound semi on Highway 7 in the west-central Saskatchewan community at 1:30 a.m.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Few other details have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the woman, or anyone who picked her up or dropped her off in the Flaxcombe area, to call Kindersley RCMP.