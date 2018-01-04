Woman struck by car on 22nd Street sent to hospital
Emergency crews respond to Saskatoon's 22nd Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Jan. 4, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 8:31AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 3:04PM CST
Injuries a woman suffered when she was hit by a car on Saskatoon’s 22nd Street on Thursday morning are not life-threatening, according to city police.
Emergency crews responded to the scene, at 22nd Street West and Avenue D, at about 8 a.m. The 23-year-old pedestrian was taken to Royal University Hospital after the crash.
MD Ambulance described her injuries as serious in an early morning news release, and an update from police Thursday afternoon clarified the injuries as not life-threatening.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was uninjured.
Officers are still investigating. No charges have been laid.
Traffic restrictions in the area were lifted at about noon.
