Woman stabbed while walking through Saskatoon alley

Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in an alley in the 1500 block of 20th Street West.

On Wednesday at around 6 p.m., police were called to St. Paul’s Hospital after a woman entered suffering from stab wounds, according to a news release.

Police said the woman had been walking in the alley when she was approached by an unknown man who had demanded her property and assaulted her.

“During the assault, the man produced a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times before fleeing the area without the woman’s property. The woman then attended to the hospital where she was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The suspect is believed to be an approximately 6-foot tall man in his 40s with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.