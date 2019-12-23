SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old woman is in hospital after being stabbed and robbed early Sunday morning.

Saskatoon police said at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, officers were called to the 1700 block of 22nd Street West for reports of a loud fight in the hallway of an apartment building. Officers responding to the scene discovered the people involved in the fight had left the scene.

Police said moments later they located an injured woman across the street in a parking lot suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. Police said she was taken to hospital where she is recovering.

In a news release police said the victim told officers the other person involved in the altercation in the apartment building was another woman known to her. The victims claims she was stabbed before the suspect stole her purse and fled.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this incident.