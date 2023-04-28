Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.

Around 11 a.m., police were called to the scene of the reported shooting in 1500 block of 20th Street West.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, a police news release said.

She was taken to hospital. Police are still searching for suspects in the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with video of the incident to contact police.