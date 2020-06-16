Advertisement
Woman’s death no longer suspicious, Saskatoon police say
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- Police say the death of a 39-year-old woman on Sunday is not considered suspicious following an autopsy.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Avenue M North regarding the death.
At the time it appeared suspicious, according to a news release.
The investigation into her death will continue in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.