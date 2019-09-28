

SASKATOON -- A woman was sent to hospital after being rescued from a rolled over SUV, following a two vehicle crash on College Dr. on Saturday morning, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of College Dr. and Preston Ave. around 9:30, and found an SUV rolled over on its side after a collision with a truck.

Once the vehicle was stabilized, paramedics were able to provide medical care to the woman trapped inside.

Crews removed the windshield and roof to free the woman, who was then taken to hospital.