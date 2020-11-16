SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a rescue boat was used to save a woman on an ice shelf on the South Saskatchewan River.

The department said they received a call from RCMP just before 2 p.m. on Monday, requesting assistance for a person in the river south of the city near Furdale.

The fire department said a rescue boat was launched, and located a female on an ice shelf on the river.

“Firefighter/paramedics assessed the patient and determined it was not advisable to move the patient up the steep river bank. The patient was loaded into the rescue boat and transported to the SFD boat launch to a waiting ambulance.” a news release said.

On their Facebook page, the Corman Park Police Service said after being rescued the woman was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The fire department said the woman went in the river after her dog had gone into the water. The SFD said the dog eventually made its way back to shore.

Emergency organizations are reminding residents to stay away from the river, and stay off the ice.