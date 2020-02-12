SASKATOON -- An 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man in a pedestrian tunnel under Circle Drive, connecting Avenue W North to Marlborough Crescent.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, police say.

The victim told officers that the man approached her from behind and grabbed her arm. A fight took place and the victim ran away having received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his thirties, around 5-foot-10 to six feet tall.

He reportedly spoke with a deep voice, in a language the victim did not recognize.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue sweater with the hood up and a black neck warmer pulled up to conceal the lower portion of his face.

He had black hair sticking out from under his hood, bushy eyebrows and brown eyes. He may also have sores on his hands.