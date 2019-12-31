Woman reported missing from Saskatoon care home found safe
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:03AM CST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:27AM CST
Brittany Remington went missing on Monday. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- A 40-year-old woman who went missing from a mental health care home on La Loche Road has been found, police say,
Brittany Remington went missing on Monday. She had said that she hoped to hitch hike to Victoria, police say.
She was found in Edmonton on Dec. 31.
Police say they thank the public and media for their help.