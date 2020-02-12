SASKATOON -- A 55-year-old woman has entered a guilty plea in connection to the death of an Edmonton woman near North Battleford last spring.

Mavis Takakenew pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being an accessory after the fact to murder in the death of 25-year-old Tiki Laverdiere.

Takakenew is one of eight people charged in the case.

Laverdiere was reported missing in North Battleford in May. Her remains were found near the city in July.

Police say Lavadiere was in the North Battleford area attending a funeral at the time of her death.

Of the eight people accused in her death, five are facing first-degree murder charges including the mother of the man whose funeral Lavadiere was attending.