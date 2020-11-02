SASKATOON -- A woman is dead and three children injured after a car became stuck on a set of train tracks near Rosthern.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Rosthern RCMP responded to a report of a crash between a car and train.

The car, carrying four people was travelling east on Highway 312 when it became stuck while crossing a set of train tracks, RCMP said in a news release. The train was heading south.

The car's driver, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Three girls between the ages of seven and 12 — all riding in the backseat — were taken to hospital with what were reported to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

All equipment at the rail crossing, including the lights and bell, appeared to be operational, RCMP said.

The crossing is privately owned, according to RCMP.

A traffic reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were on scene Sunday.

The crash, which occured near the intersection of Railway Avenue and Highway 312, lead to traffic restrictions for much of the day..

The incident remains under investigation.