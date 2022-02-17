Woman injured in shooting: Saskatoon police

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to an alleged aggravated assault, Saskatoon police say.

On Feb. 13, police received a report of a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Avenue O South.

The victim was transported to hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, while a 27-year-old man fled the scene police said in a news release. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

The police tactical unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Avenue X South two days later. The 27-year-old man left the home and was arrested without further incident.

A search of the home allegedly recovered a gun and ammunition.

The man is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while prohibited.