Woman injured in alleged assault on Saskatoon Transit

Two teens face charges following an alleged assault that injured a woman on a Saskatoon bus late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of several teens assaulting another passenger on the bus around 11:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service.

When police got to the stop at Witney Avenue and 20th Street West, several teens were seen leaving on foot.

A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were taken into custody and face charges for breaching court conditions.

Police said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

A 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, police said.