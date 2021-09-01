SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a 53-year-old woman is in hospital after her car collided with a semi east of Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 41 between Llewellyn and Blackley Road at about 4:15 p.m.

According to a news release, the woman's vehicle crossed the centre line into the path of a semi loaded with steel.

The driver of the semi quickly responded, avoiding a head-on collision. However, the car sideswiped the trailer, causing "severe damage," police said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews extricated one person from a vehicle.

Traffic was blocked near the scene, but the highway has since reopened.

Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision.

This is the second serious collision on Highway 41 this week. On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision with a semi-truck at the Highway 41 and Highway 5 intersection.

