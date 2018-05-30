

CTV Saskatoon





Kidnapping and forcible confinement charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man after a report of a woman seen screaming in the back seat of a vehicle led to a high-risk arrest south of Saskatoon.

RCMP received a call Tuesday at about 9:20 a.m. from a member of the public who reported seeing the woman in the back of the vehicle and screaming for someone to call the police. The caller stated the vehicle was headed southbound on Clarence Avenue, in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, which prompted a heavy police presence in the area.

The woman in the vehicle called police as RCMP searched the area, stating she was in the vehicle with her infant and that their lives were in danger.

Police located the suspect vehicle at about 9:50 a.m. and conducted what police call a high-risk arrest.

No one, including the woman and her infant, were injured.

Charges against the man, who RCMP did not name to protect the identity of the woman and the infant, include two counts each of kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats, as well as one count of possessing a controlled substance and six counts of breaching an undertaking.

He was set to appear in court Wednesday morning.