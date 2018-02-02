A 55-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning after freezing to death outside the Herman Building in downtown Saskatoon, according to her family.

Police said a passerby found the woman on the fire escape of the building on the 200 block of Third Avenue South.

A relative told CTV News the woman’s name was Rita May Arnault. She lived in North Battleford, but was drinking in Saskatoon the night she died. Arnault had a disagreement with someone and then couldn’t get back into the building, her relative said.

Police haven’t released the cause of death, but said their initial investigation and an autoposy didn’t show anything suspicious.

The temperature dropped as low as -30 C overnight before Arnault’s body was discovered.

There were three “exposure deaths” in Saskatoon last season, according to the coroner’s office. Statistics aren’t yet available for this year.

Police are seeking surveillance video from the area.