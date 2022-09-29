Woman found dead in Warman home had tape covering her mouth with accused’s finger prints: RCMP witness
Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.
Pictures of a woman’s body were projected on a screen at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench on the fourth day of a murder trial.
The images showed the victim laying down with white tape covering her mouth and nose.
RCMP Cpl. Christopher Damen testified the tape was removed and inspected for finger prints.
Damen said the prints on the tape matched Ranbir Dhull’s.
Dhull is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger.
Damen said Jhinger was found in the basement, under a shelving unit in a Warman home.
On the shelving unit, Damen said he found a roll of white tape that appeared to be the same tape used on the victim.
Damen said he also detected Dhull’s prints on the roll of tape.
MYSTERIOUS CAMERAS FOUND AT THE SCENE BEFORE JHINGER WAS KILLED, EX-WIFE TESTIFIES
Amandeep Kaur reported her cousin missing on July 2, 2020.
The next day, RCMP found Jhinger’s body in the home the cousins were living in.
Court heard Kaur and Dhull separated in 2018. In 2020 they were divorced and had a no-contact court order.
Jhinger moved to Warman, from Toronto, to help Kaur with her two children. The cousins worked at 7-Eleven together.
Days before Jhinger’s death, Kaur testified she found surveillance cameras outside the house and inside the living room.
On the stand, Kaur said she didn’t know who installed the cameras.
Kaur testified she and her cousin took down the cameras and put them in a bag.
At around 11:15 p.m. on July 1, 2020, Kaur said she walked to 7-Eleven to work the night shift.
Court heard Jhinger typically worked nights, but Kaur took her cousin’s shift on July 1, 2020 because she had an early flight booked to Winnipeg the next day.
On the walk, Kaur testified she believed she was being followed by a vehicle she didn’t recognize.
“When I walked slow, the car went slow,” Kaur told court, through a Punjabi translator.
Kaur said when she tried to see who was behind the wheel, the driver flashed their high beam lights.
Out of fear and caution, Kaur called Jhinger to lock herself and the children in the bedroom.
The bedroom had its own lock, court heard.
While at work, Kaur said Jhinger sent her unusual texts saying she left to Winnipeg early.
When Kaur got home, she said the kids were found unattended and she was upset.
Kaur said her brother in Winnipeg notified her that Jhinger never arrived.
The trial is set to continue next week.
