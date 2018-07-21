A 21-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle roll over on Highway 21 north of Maidstone on Wednesday morning.

Maidstone RCMP, Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., where they found the driver of the car dead.

The woman from Ireland was the only person in the vehicle. Her family has been notified, and her name will not be released.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the rollover with help from collision reconstructionists and the Coroner’s Office.