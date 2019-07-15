

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating an incident in which a woman reportedly woke up on the weekend to find an unknown man in her home.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday police were called to the home in the 1100 block of Sixth Street East.

A woman reported she had woken up to an unknown man standing in her bedroom. The man then undressed and touched himself in a sexual manner. The woman struck the man several times in the face before successfully pushing him out of her residence, police say.

A canine track was unsuccessful. The victim was not physically injured during the incident, police say.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years of age, balding with white hair and a white beard. He may have some marks on his face from the altercation with the victim.