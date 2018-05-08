A Saskatoon-area woman is fighting a Workers’ Compensation Board decision following a workplace injury she says left her paralyzed.

The injury happened to 53-year-old Bernie Leuschen last October. Leuschen was changing a patient in a body sling at the nursing home she was working at, when the patient rolled back on her. Leuschen said she felt the “biggest pop in her back,” but decided to carry on with her work.

Over the next week, she gradually lost sensation in her legs, to the point she could no longer walk.

“I went to try and sit up and I just fell over. I had absolutely no body control, at which time I started screaming,” Leuschen said.

Leuschen’s husband then rushed her to St. Paul’s Hospital. She was later transferred to Royal University Hospital, where she stayed for 14 weeks, undergoing a number of tests.

“Getting MRIs, CTs, nerve-conduction studies done, all of which actually showed no abnormalities. This has everybody stumped,” Leuschen said.

On Feb. 10, Leuschen was discharged from hospital, only under the condition she had a wheelchair and lift at her home.

Leuschen said WCB covered the costs of the lift installation, physiotherapy and medication. But now, she said, WCB has denied her claim. She said the board told her there’s no correlation between her workplace injury and her paralysis. The denial means medical costs will no longer be covered by WCB.

“I can remember saying to the worker, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Leuschen told CTV News. “They don’t feel that there’s any reason for the paralysis to have ever happened. Well you’re saying that to somebody who’s living it right now. I just kind of shake my head. How do they expect me to survive?”

Leuschen has since filed an appeal to WCB’s decision. The organization is expected to approve or deny the appeal by May 20.

“If you want any fairness you have to fight, and I want people to know what I’m going through,” Leuschen said.

A family friend has set up a Gofundme page to help cover Leuschen’s medical costs.