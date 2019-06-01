

CTV Saskatoon





A woman is facing impaired driving charges after a three vehicle collision sent one man to hospital.

Police, fire and medical services responded to the area of 3 Ave. and Queen St. around 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Police, a small SUV was heading northbound in an alley between 3 Ave. and 4 Ave. onto Queen St., when it was hit by a pickup truck. The SUV flipped on its side and hit a third vehicle that was parked on Queen St.

The man and woman in the SUV and the man in the pickup truck were treated by medical services at the scene. A 37-year-old man was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

The 23-year-old woman who was driving the SUV is facing impaired driving charges following investigation by police.