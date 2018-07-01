

CTV Saskatoon





A 48-year-old woman has is facing charges after a break in on Eddy Place just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The residents got home to find an unknown woman in the residence damaging property. They called 911 and attempted to hold the woman. She then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened them. One of the residents was able to wrestle the knife away and detain her until police arrived. Nobody was injured during this altercation.

The woman is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, assault with a weapon, breach of probation and undertaking.