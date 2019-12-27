After her dog was attacked by another on Christmas Eve, a Saskatoon woman is facing hundreds of dollars in veterinary charges.

Lily Issac says her dog, Jammers, was attacked by an unrestrained dog outside the 7-11 in the 3000 block of 33rd Street West.

In a message to CTV News, Isaac said she was told by a veterinarian that as a result of the incident her dog may have punctured arteries and a punctured lung.

According to Issac, treating her dog may run as much as $1200, a cost she says she is unable to afford.

Issac has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Jammers' treatment.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him and he deserves a chance to keep breathing and bringing smiles to everyone he meets," Issac wrote on the page.

