Woman faces charges of assault, unlawful confinement
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 10:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 39-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing charges following an incident involving assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement, Saskatoon police say.
Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unknown problem at an apartment building in the 100 block of 111th Street West.
Officers located an injured 19-year-old woman who reported having been assaulted inside an apartment and prevented from leaving, police say.
The 39-year-old was also located at the scene and taken into custody.
The 19-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.