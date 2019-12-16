SASKATOON -- A 39-year-old Saskatoon woman is facing charges following an incident involving assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement, Saskatoon police say.

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of an unknown problem at an apartment building in the 100 block of 111th Street West.

Officers located an injured 19-year-old woman who reported having been assaulted inside an apartment and prevented from leaving, police say.

The 39-year-old was also located at the scene and taken into custody.

The 19-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.