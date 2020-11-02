SASKATOON -- A woman is in custody after allegedly refusing to stop for police early Monday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., a canine unit attempted to stop a suspected stolen white Dodge Caravan spotted in the area of 19th Street West and Avenue P, police said in a news release.

The driver refused to stop and took off speeding, police said.

Stop sticks were used and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop in the 500 block of Avenue U South.

A 44-year-old woman was taken into custody. Officers also found a 10-year-old girl unharmed in the van, police said.

The woman is charged with dangerous driving, evading police and impaired driving.