Woman faces assault charges after dispute at Saskatoon apartment building

SASKATOON -

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with assault following a disturbance complaint Saturday night.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to an apartment on the 3800 block of Luther Place at 8:33 p.m. for reports that a woman was intoxicated and had assaulted a child.

Police said the caller, a 59-year-old woman, appeared to be involved in a struggle while on the line with 911.

Officers had to force entry into the apartment and found the caller and the woman involved in a fight, the release said.

Police deployed a taser and the 32-year-old woman was taken into custody. She’s facing assault charges.

SPS said the 59-year-old woman received minor injuries from the taser and was transported to hospital for examination. She is not facing any charges.