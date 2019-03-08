

CTV Saskatoon





Eleven people have been arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will and threatening and beating her overnight March 1 at a home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

She escaped out a window, RCMP said in a news release. When RCMP were notified the next afternoon officers surrounded the home and were preparing to execute a search warrant when the occupants tried to escape in different directions on foot and in a stolen vehicle.

In total 11 people were arrested at the scene – seven males and two females, including two young offenders. They face 36 charges including possession of weapons and prohibited weapons, possession of stolen property, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and participating in a criminal organization.